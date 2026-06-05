The Cambria Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its next studio exhibit, “What is Revealed: Paintings by Margaret Biggs.” Bigg's work consists of stylized realism that opens the mind to the imagination. Her imagery has been popular in the evidence-based Healing Arts Movement and can be found in medical facilities, hotels and businesses nationwide.

Exhibit: June 30 through August 30, Tuesdays to Sundays from noon to 4 pm.

Artist Reception: Sunday, July 5th from 4:30 to 6 pm.