“What is Revealed: Paintings by Margaret Biggs”
“What is Revealed: Paintings by Margaret Biggs”
The Cambria Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its next studio exhibit, “What is Revealed: Paintings by Margaret Biggs.” Bigg's work consists of stylized realism that opens the mind to the imagination. Her imagery has been popular in the evidence-based Healing Arts Movement and can be found in medical facilities, hotels and businesses nationwide.
Exhibit: June 30 through August 30, Tuesdays to Sundays from noon to 4 pm.
Artist Reception: Sunday, July 5th from 4:30 to 6 pm.
Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery
Free
Every week through Aug 30, 2026.
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Cambria Arts Center Gallery
805 927-8190
gallery@cambriaarts.org
Artist Group Info
Cambria Center for the Arts Gallery
1350 Main StreetCambria, California 93428
805 927-8190
gallery@cambriaarts.org