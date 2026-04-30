Whimsical Snail Painting Workshop
Whimsical Snail Painting Workshop
Join McRobbins Studios in this painting class. This is perfect for beginners ages 3+. Expect simple step‑by‑step guidance, upbeat music, and a relaxed, creative vibe where you can laugh, play, and bring out your creativity together!
Studios on the Park
$25
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
Artist Group Info
McRobbins Studios
christy@studiosonthepark.org
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org