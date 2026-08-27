Working with Water: Building Resilient Watersheds with Beaver Dam Analogs

Join White Buffalo Land Trust, SLO Beaver Brigade, and Nature's Engineers for an immersive, one-day workshop exploring the science and practice of Beaver Dam Analogs (BDAs)—low-tech, process-based restoration structures that mimic the ecological functions of natural beaver dams.

Hosted at White Buffalo Land Trust's living laboratory for regenerative agriculture, this workshop combines expert instruction, field exploration, and hands-on construction to provide participants with a practical understanding of how BDAs work with natural processes to restore water, reconnect floodplains, improve habitat, and build more resilient working landscapes.

By the end of the day, you'll leave with both the technical understanding and practical experience to help plan, implement, and support nature-based watershed restoration on the landscapes you steward.

The training cost is $175 USD and includes instruction, materials, and a locally sourced, delicious lunch.