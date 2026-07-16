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Your City, Your Voice: Giving Public Comment that Counts

Your City, Your Voice: Giving Public Comment that Counts

Your voice belongs in City decision-making.

This interactive, workshop session of The Belonging Project will help community members understand how to access public meeting information, practice giving public comment, stay informed, and feel more confident participating in local government.

San Luis Obispo City Hall
Free
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

City of San Luis Obispo
805-783-7869
lpohlman@cityofslo.org
https://www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/city-administration/sustainability/climate-action-plan
San Luis Obispo City Hall
990 Palm St
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
https://www.slocity.org/government/open-government/state-of-the-city