Central Coast Voices: Changing lives through literacy

As many as 25 million Americans are unable to read or write. In San Luis Obispo County alone, there are an estimated 25,000 functionally illiterate adults. Of the 500,000 immigrants and refugees who arrive in the United States each year, most are illiterate in their native language. Supporting the development of literacy has the ability to transform these individuals’ lives and their communities, empowering individuals by removing barriers to their success.

Host Fred Munroe is joined by guests Bernadette Bernardi, CEO with Literacy for Life, Kelsey Molina, Family Literacy Coordinator with Literacy for Life, and MaryLou Hesselund, the Volunteer Center Director for Arroyo Grande who has been a volunteer with Literacy for Life for 17 years. They will discuss their work empowering adult learners and their families to develop their language communication skills, in order to lead a fuller and more productive life.

Broadcast date: 9/30/21

