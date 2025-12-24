Storm Updates: Atmospheric river hits the Central Coast

At the peak of the holiday season, the Central Coast is facing rain, flooding, and even a possible tornado.

KCBX News staff will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Storm hits San Luis Obispo County with minimal damage

So far, San Luis Obispo County has fared well without much damage, according to Anita Konopa at the SLO County Office of Emergency Services.

Konopa still wants people to stay aware and stay safe. Now that the ground is saturated with water, the area will continue to get heavy bands of rain.

“There may be more road flooding, more potential flooding at people's homes,” Konopa said. “People just really need to stay vigilant. Still leave really early if you have holiday plans, drive carefully, make sure your windshield wipers are working and just stay super vigilant, because it's not over yet.

Konopa says there's an increased risk of impacts like power outages and road closures as the rain continues.

Evacuation warnings issued for some parts of Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for multiple areas associated with the Lake Fire burn area due to possible flash flooding.

Those areas are the Midland School, the Zaca Lake Resort, 7401 Figueroa Mountain Road and the residences located on the 9000-block of Figueroa Mountain Road.

Santa Barbara County’s website says the evacuation warning means you should prepare, leave if you feel unsafe, and be ready to leave at a moment's notice. People with disabilities and people with large animals should leave now.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Santa Barbara County. That includes the areas of Isla Vista, Goleta, Mission Canyon, and the Highway 154 corridor over San Marcos Pass. The flash flood warning means flash flooding is currently happening or is imminent.

The NWS says to avoid recent burn areas, low-lying areas, areas with standing water, and areas near creeks or streams.

For the latest updates, visit the ReadySBC website.

The winter storm has meant power outages for some Central Coast homes

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is reporting some power outages in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

“We just wanna always encourage our customers to be as safe as possible,” said Jeff Smith, a spokesperson at PG&E. “If folks see a down power line, they for sure stay away from it.”

Smith said that there were extensive outages throughout PG&E’s system overnight, and they’ve been able to get many of their customers' services restored.

He added that as the storm continues, power outages remain a possibility and encouraged PG&E customers to stay prepared.

Tornados also a possibility during atmospheric river

As heavy rains and strong winds batter the Central Coast, the National Weather Service has forecast a small chance of weak tornadoes.

Earthquake, fire and even tsunami preparedness are familiar to longtime California residents, but how do you prepare for and respond to a tornado event?

Ross Porter is a Fire Captain with Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services. He says people should move to an underground shelter, basement or safe room if you have one. If that’s not available, find alternative shelter.

“Move into a small windowless interior room or hallway, usually on the lowest level,” Porter said. “A bathroom or a hallway are usually best for that.”

Porter adds that if you’re caught outdoors seek shelter in a vehicle, and buckle up. If no shelter is available, find an area that’s lower than the road, like a drainage ditch, and cover your head with your hands.

A tornado warning, meaning a tornado has been sighted and there is imminent danger to life and property, was issued in Southern San Luis Obispo County in October.

Road Closures

There are some road closures in place due to the winter storm currently hitting the Central Coast.

In Santa Barbara County, the California Department of Transportation has closed State Route 1 from Black Road to Solomon Road in both directions.

In Santa Maria, Rosemary Road is closed due to flooding between Betterravia and Stowell.

In San Luis Obispo, a tree has fallen into the road on Calle Fresa, causing a traffic hazard. A wind advisory remains in place.

