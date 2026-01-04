© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Travel reopens as flooding subsides in Santa Barbara County

KCBX | By Kendra Hanna
Published January 4, 2026 at 3:24 PM PST
Highway 101 briefly closed near Gaviota due to recent storms
CHP Santa Barbara
Highway 101 briefly closed near Gaviota due to recent storms

Recent storms in our region delayed travel both on the ground and in the air, especially in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara Airport closed Saturday afternoon due to flooding on the airfield. By Sunday morning it had reopened for normal operations, according to a press release.

The airport was also closed on Christmas Day due to water on the runway. It reopened on the morning of the 26th.

Meanwhile, near Gaviota, Highway 101 was closed because of debris flow and flooding. By Sunday morning, a northbound lane and two southbound lanes had reopened, according to CHP Santa Barbara’s twitter account.

The remaining northbound lane is expected to reopen soon, according the Caltran’s QuickMap app.
Tags
Flood watch Santa Barbara Airport
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna