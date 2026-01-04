Travel reopens as flooding subsides in Santa Barbara County

Recent storms in our region delayed travel both on the ground and in the air, especially in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara Airport closed Saturday afternoon due to flooding on the airfield. By Sunday morning it had reopened for normal operations, according to a press release.

The airport was also closed on Christmas Day due to water on the runway. It reopened on the morning of the 26th.

Meanwhile, near Gaviota, Highway 101 was closed because of debris flow and flooding. By Sunday morning, a northbound lane and two southbound lanes had reopened, according to CHP Santa Barbara’s twitter account.