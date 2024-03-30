Giving Tuesday 2023

Give to KCBX and Nominate Another Non-Profit to Win On-Air Messaging

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. It's a day for people to use their individual power of generosity to collectively make an impact.

Make your gift to KCBX during our Giving Tuesday campaign, and nominate another local non-profit organization to receive $1,000 of free on-air messaging. This is a great way to help an organization highlight their mission, events or needs.

We hope you take advantage of this opportunity by supporting KCBX while simultaneously helping KCBX support another worthwhile non-profit doing good work in our community.



Rules

The winning non-profit organization must schedule on-air messages by March 30, 2024. The winning organization will be drawn randomly from all nominations on December 1st, 2023. Odds of winning are based on the number of nominations an organization receives. All on-air messages are scheduled according to availability and may not be scheduled for specific times during the day. FCC underwriting guidelines apply to all on-air messaging. This benefit is not transferable. This benefit is restricted to 501(c)(3) organizations. No donation is required to submit an organization for this drawing. Only one submittal is allowed per email address, per day. Your name, email and phone number are required to nominate an organization for this drawing. To nominate an organization, complete the form here.