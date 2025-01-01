In Person with Ailsa Chang and Kelly McEvers

Puchase Tickets



or call 805-549-8855.

Ailsa Chang

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and host of NPR’s All Things Considered. A former lawyer, she began her radio career as a Kroc fellow at NPR before reporting for WNYC and NPR’s Washington Desk. She has covered everything from Capitol Hill battles over healthcare and immigration to the hidden asylum industry in New York’s Chinatown. Her investigations into police practices and public defense have earned national honors, including the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Silver Baton and the Daniel Schorr Journalism Award. A Fulbright Scholar and Stanford Law graduate, she also holds degrees from Oxford and Columbia. She grew up in the Bay Area and is the proud dog mom of Mickey, a high-five-slapping shih tzu.

Kelly McEvers

Kelly McEvers is a two-time Peabody Award-winning journalist and former host of NPR's flagship newsmagazine, All Things Considered. She spent much of her career as an international correspondent, reporting from Asia, the former Soviet Union, and the Middle East. She is the creator and host of the acclaimed Embedded podcast, a documentary show that goes to hard places to make sense of the news. She began her career as a newspaper reporter in Chicago.