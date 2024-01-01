In Person with Nathan Rott and Kelly McEvers

Join KCBX for a very special event on March 9, when NPR's Kelly McEvers returns to San Luis Obispo with NPR’s Climate Correspondent, Nathan Rott. Learn how the stories you hear on NPR—from our California environment to Ukraine, and the Middle East—and what it's like to work as a journalist in this day and age. It's an opportunity to get close to those whose reporting helps you to understand your world.

The event begins at 7 pm and will be at SLO Brew Rock (855 Aerovista, San Luis Obispo). Tickets are $35 for general admission and $20 for students. A limited number of VIP tickets ($100) are available for a pre-event social with Rott and McEvers.

Puchase Tickets



or call 805-549-8855.

Nathan Rott

Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West. Based at NPR West in Culver City, California, Rott spends a lot of his time on the road, covering everything from breaking news stories like California's wildfires to in-depth issues like the management of endangered species and many points between.

Kelly McEvers

Kelly McEvers is a two-time Peabody Award-winning journalist and former host of NPR's flagship newsmagazine, All Things Considered. She spent much of her career as an international correspondent, reporting from Asia, the former Soviet Union, and the Middle East. She is the creator and host of the acclaimed Embedded podcast, a documentary show that goes to hard places to make sense of the news. She began her career as a newspaper reporter in Chicago.