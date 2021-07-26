© 2021 KCBX
Issues & Ideas: Arts groups back on stage, land conservation, and changes in Morro Bay

KCBX | By Fr. Ian Delinger,
Francisco MartinezBettina Swigger
Published July 26, 2021 at 1:47 PM PDT
Morro Bay

As part of the KCBX Arts Beat, we're taking a look at how three local music organizations survived the pandemic: Festival Mozaic, the SLO Symphony, and Infinite Music. In our 3rd episode of KCBX's 12 part series 'Beyond the Furrows" reporter Francisco Martinez explores how labor trafficking affects farmworkers and what’s being done locally. The Land Conservancy of SLO County is starting to assess usage potential for the Santa Rita Ranch along Highway 46. You’ll hear from Around Downtown's Bettina Swigger as she speaks with Erica Crawford of the Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce. Finally, we’ll join Fr. Ian Dellinger as he explores sheep milk ice cream on Playing With Food.

Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
Francisco Martinez
Francisco Martinez joined KCBX in January 2021 as a substitute announcer for on-air programming. You can hear him host regularly during KCBX midday programs, and also occasionally on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Francisco also hosts the alternative music show Citizen Sound each Sunday night at 11:00 on KCBX. In addition, Francisco contributes reporting to KCBX News. He graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in June 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in journalism and a minor in history.
Bettina Swigger
Bettina Swigger hosts the Around Downtown segment of our weekly radio magazine Issues & Ideas. Around Downtown features the happenings and people of Downtown San Luis Obispo. Bettina formerly co-hosted KCBX In Concert, our weekly classical music program that highlights the musicians, music organizations and music presenters of the Central Coast.
