Job Opening: Development Director

Position title: Development Director

Reports to CEO Status: Full-time Classification: Exempt Effective date: ASAP Supervises: Development Coordinator, various volunteers and other staff as needed.

Deadline to apply: Nov 10, 2025, 5:00 PM PT

KCBX is seeking a dynamic individual for the role of Development Director. With the elimination of federal funding for public radio, the Development Director plays a crucial role in ensuring fundraising income growth that secures the long-term financial stability of KCBX. Reporting to the CEO, the Development Director is responsible for creating and executing fundraising strategies, building donor and community relationships, and managing fundraising activities and events. This is a full-time position, based at the KCBX offices.

About KCBX

Founded in 1975, KCBX is a community-licensed non-commercial radio station operated by professional staff and community volunteers. KCBX is a cultural resource that exists to enlighten and enrich the quality of life for our listeners and users, especially on the Central Coast of California. Located in San Luis Obispo, KCBX broadcasts in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and the southern portion of Monterey Counties and online at kcbx.org.

Primary Responsibilities:

Set and achieve, in collaboration with the CEO, annual and multi-year revenue goals.

Develop and implement solicitation, cultivation and stewardship strategies that build loyalty and affinity with existing and new donors.

Grow and manage a strong, established annual and sustaining giving program.

Identify, cultivate, solicit and steward mid and major donors.

Oversee and direct the coordination of solicitations, including on-air fund drives and direct mail, e-mail and personal solicitations.

Independently manage and maintain donor database, online giving, gift payment processing and acknowledgment, and pledge fulfillment.

Oversee development and general station communications, including the execution of digital and social media strategies.

Plan and oversee events and activities that build donor and community connect.

Work cooperatively and collaboratively with KCBX staff and volunteers to model and bolster the spirit of teamwork and collegiality.

Work with CEO on special projects, fundraising, and other duties.

Minimum Qualifications



Minimum of a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university or equivalent experience in a related field such as marketing, communications, or public relations.

Three or more years’ experience in non-profit fundraising or development, preferably in a public media organization.

Proven experience in a broad range of development activities, including annual and major giving, donor cultivation and stewardship, planned giving, special events, grant writing, public relations and marketing.

Demonstrated ability to think strategically and work collaboratively to inspire, motivate and focus others to meet goals.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Demonstrate an understanding of and a commitment to the core values of public radio/media.

Proficiencies in database functions, Excel, Word, mail merges, social media, web and e-mail communications.

Reliable personal transportation, valid driver’s license, and state required automobile insurance minimums.

A sense of humor and creativity.

Salary range: $64,500 - $80,000, commensurate with experience.

How to Apply

Send a cover letter, resume, supporting documentation and salary expectations to: Chris McBride, Assistant General Manager at chris@kcbx.org, with the subject line: Development Director, or to:

EMPLOYMENT

c/o Chris McBride

KCBX

4100 Vachell Lane

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Equal Employment Opportunity: KCBX, Inc provides equal employment opportunities to all qualified individuals. We do so without regard to any classification or characteristic protected by law.