Job Opening: Development & Marketing Coordinator

KCBX Development and Marketing Coordinator (Part-time)

Description:

KCBX Central Coast Public Radio, in San Luis Obispo, California, seeks a dynamic individual for our part-time Development and Marketing Coordinator position. KCBX is a community-licensed non-commercial radio station operated by professional staff and community volunteers. Located in San Luis Obispo, KCBX broadcasts in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and the southern portion of Monterey Counties and online at kcbx.org.

The Development and Marketing Coordinator supports the Development Director with creating and implementing fundraising initiatives, marketing and community outreach activities and plays a vital role in building and growing KCBX’s sustaining donor program. The coordinator will assist with daily Development operations, on-air fund drives, donor communications, mobile app, social media and the planning and staffing of outreach/donor events.

The Coordinator will play an essential role in fulfilling KCBX’s vision and initiatives. The ideal candidate must be a highly organized self-starter who can lead and collaborate with diverse stakeholders. The successful Coordinator will bring excellent communication and interpersonal skills and enjoy working with a highly functioning team of exceptional colleagues

20 - 30 hours/week (M – F), in-person, flexible scheduling, with occasional evening and weekend commitments. Payrate starts at $25/hour. This is an in-person / in-office position with flexibility.

In support of the Development Director, responsibilities include:

Assist in the planning, staffing and communications for on-air pledge drives, including volunteer scheduling, donor stewardship and reporting.

Writing and editing printed and digital donor communication, specifically e-newsletter creation, and moderation.

Assist colleagues with donor and station community outreach events and activities.

Build KCBX digital content and communications via KCBX website, social media & app.

Manage website updates in coordination with manager and colleagues.

Build and oversee volunteer programs for fund drives and station events.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of content and communication calendars for social media and newsletters.

Periodically gather and produce audio or video listener/donor testimonials for organizational development and engagement.

Use data and audience insights to inform content optimization, testing, and ongoing strategy refinement.

Available and willing to work evenings and weekends as needed including fundraisers, special projects, and events.

Other duties as assigned by the Development Director.

Preferred Qualifications:

The successful candidate should have the equivalent of two years of experience in marketing, customer service, fundraising, social media, communications or events planning and/or be pursuing a degree in a related field.

Experience in areas including non-profit fundraising, donor stewardship, direct mail, digital and social media marketing, public relations, and event planning.

Experience with donor-centric CRMs

Position requires strong written and oral communication skills, as well as exceptional organizational skills.

Demonstrate an understanding of, and a commitment to, the core values of public radio.

Proficiencies: Google Suite, Excel, Word (mail merges), email marketing tools, and design software (Canva).

Ability to have fun!

KCBX is a community licensed public radio station located in San Luis Obispo, CA, and serves three counties on the Central Coast. KCBX is committed to an effective EEO program, and abides by the following nondiscrimination policy:

KCBX provides equal employment opportunities to all qualified individuals without regard to sex, age, disability, sexual orientation, race, color, religion or any characteristic protected by law.

To Apply:

Email your resume and letter of interest to: aaron@kcbx.org with the subject line, "KCBX Job Opportunity."

Deadline: Open until filled.

KCBX is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.