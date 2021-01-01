Job Opening: KCBX fill-in and holiday announcer

Position Summary: Serves as a fill-in and holiday announcer and master control operator during on-air shifts. Works under the supervision of the Program Director. This is an on-call position with occasional hours, and might occur anytime between 4am and 6:30pm Monday through Friday or weekends between 7:30am-7:00pm. The starting pay is $15 per hour, and time-and-a-half on holidays. Training pay is $13 per hour. Qualified applicants may submit cover letter, resume and air check to jobs@kcbx.org. This position is open until filled.

Responsibilities:



Hosts and engineers local broadcasts of NPR's news programs, along with other national weekend programs on KCBX. Provides continuity for station sound, delivering promotional, underwriting, weather, traffic and some local news content. Integrates national and local content seamlessly.

Produces and engineers local weekday talk shows, including call screening and Zoom setup.

Monitors equipment/transmitter performance and maintains transmitter/program logs, reports/corrects discrepancies and problems as they occur. Operates station automation system. Performs studio maintenance, administrative duties and other tasks as assigned.

Supports creation of web and social media content as assigned.

Required Qualifications:



Excellent on-air skills, including confident, warm and conversational delivery. Excellent cold reading ability. Minimum of one year experience announcing live radio.

Knowledge of broadcast equipment, operations and standards

Strong organizational, communications (written and verbal), and interpersonal skills. Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively.

Proficient computer and keyboard skills, and knowledge Microsoft Office and Google platforms. Facility with audio files and editing programs such as Audition, Audacity, or similar.

Quick decision-making and troubleshooting abilities. Ability to work under strict deadlines and pressure.

Ability to deal with breaking news as it emerges

Preferred Qualifications:



Experience writing broadcast copy, including news reports

Familiarity and experience creating web and social media content, including audio and video content

Knowledge of the mission of public radio, and a track record of appreciation and dedication to that mission

KCBX is a community licensed public radio station located in San Luis Obispo, CA, and serves three counties on the Central Coast. KCBX is committed to an effective EEO program, and abides by the following nondiscrimination policy:

KCBX provides equal employment opportunities to all qualified individuals without regard to sex, age, disability, sexual orientation, race, color, religion or any characteristic protected by law.

