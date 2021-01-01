Job Opening: KCBX weekend and holiday announcer/substitute host

Position Summary: Serves as weekend announcer and master control operator during on-air shifts. Must be available to work some holidays. Substitutes for weekday announcers during Morning Edition, midday and All Things Considered. Works under the supervision of the Program Director. Receives some assignments from Operations Manager and News Director. This is a part-time (11 hours per week) position, Saturday 7:45 a.m. to noon and Sunday split shift 7:45 a.m. to noon plus 4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m., and includes additional hours as necessary. The starting pay is $15 per hour and time-and-a-half on holidays (training pay is $13/hr). Qualified applicants may submit cover letter, resume and air check or announcing samples to jobs@kcbx.org. This position is open until filled.

Responsibilities:



Hosts local weekend broadcasts of NPR's news programs, Weekend Edition and All Things Considered along with other national weekend programs on KCBX. Provides continuity for weekend sound, including promotional, underwriting, weather, traffic, and some local news content. Integrates national and local content seamlessly.

Substitutes as host of other KCBX programming as needed, including engineering & call screening talk shows.

Monitors breaking news and occasionally provides some news content for Monday morning.

Participates actively in on-air fundraising campaigns, including occasional weekday hours. Acts as producer during weekend fundraising. Participates in off-air promotional or fundraising activities as required.

Monitors equipment/transmitter performance and maintains transmitter/program logs, reports/corrects discrepancies and problems as they occur. Operates station automation system. Performs studio maintenance, administrative duties and other tasks as assigned.

Assists with editing and production of promotional announcements. Writes and produces promos for various programs and program segments as assigned. Provides voice-over talent.

Supports creation of web and social media content as assigned.

Required Qualifications:



Excellent on-air skills, including confident, warm and conversational delivery. Minimum of 2 years experience announcing live radio.

Knowledge of broadcast operations and standard

Strong organizational, communications (written and verbal), and interpersonal skills. Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively.

Proficient computer and keyboard skills, and knowledge of Zoom, Microsoft Office and Google platforms. Facility with audio files and editing programs such as Audacity or Audition.

Quick decision-making and troubleshooting abilities. Ability to work under strict deadlines and pressure.

Ability to deal with breaking news as it emerges

Preferred Qualifications:



Experience writing and announcing news reports/stories

Familiarity and experience creating web and social media content

Knowledge of the mission of public radio, and a track record of appreciation and dedication to that mission

KCBX is a community licensed public radio station located in San Luis Obispo, CA, and serves three counties on the Central Coast. KCBX is committed to an effective EEO program, and abides by the following nondiscrimination policy:

KCBX provides equal employment opportunities to all qualified individuals without regard to sex, age, disability, sexual orientation, race, color, religion or any characteristic protected by law.