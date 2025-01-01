Job Opening: Producer/Editor/Host: Issues & Ideas

Position Summary: Serves as producer, editor, interviewer, and host for the weekly KCBX radio magazine, Issues & Ideas, a weekly talk show that explores Central Coast news and culture. Reports to the news director. This is a part-time position with a maximum of 25 hours per week at a rate of $25/hr.

Responsibilities:

Hosts weekly one-hour radio magazine

Books and conducts interviews on Central Coast issues, events, initiatives, and more

Coordinates with contributors to book studio time, conduct interviews and schedule content for broadcast

Maintains a shared, weekly production calendar

Edits contributors’ audio segments

Ensures show times out to 59:00

Seeks additional content from news department, partner outlets, sister stations, independent producers and program director

Writes all host scripts and show descriptions, and submits promotional materials in a timely manner

Submits full show script and rough assembly to news director before tracking and assembling the final mix

Assembles and produces the final mix of weekly show

Submits final show mix to operations director at least five days in advance of air date, and schedules the show to post online immediately after the show airs

Submits episode description (programming info) to programming and marketing departments at least five days in advance of air date

Collaborates as part of the news team and attends weekly editorial meetings on Zoom

Coordinates with the program director regarding show promotion and schedule, and occasional show content

Required Qualifications:

Minimum one year of experience producing audio content for broadcast or podcast

Excellent on-air skills, including confident, warm, and conversational delivery. Minimum of one year of experience hosting for broadcast or podcast

Strong interviewing skills

Minimum one year of experience writing for broadcast or podcast

Knowledge of broadcast operations/standards and audio production engineering

Strong communication (written and verbal), organizational, and interpersonal skills

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively

Proficient with, and adaptability to, different operating systems, programs and apps, such as Apple and Microsoft products, and Google cloud-based products

Facility with non-linear editing programs such as Audition, Pro Tools or Audacity

Experience recording broadcast-quality remote interviews

Quick decision-making and troubleshooting abilities

Ability to work under strict deadlines and pressure

Familiarity and experience creating web and social media content

Preferred Qualifications:

Four-year degree in broadcasting, journalism or equivalent.

Knowledge of the mission of public radio, and a track record of appreciation and dedication to that mission.

Knowledge of Central Coast issues, organizations, agencies, leaders, government, and culture.

KCBX is a community licensed public radio station located in San Luis Obispo, CA, and serves three counties on the Central Coast. KCBX is committed to an effective EEO program, and abides by the following nondiscrimination policy:

KCBX provides equal employment opportunities to all qualified individuals without regard to sex, age, disability, sexual orientation, race, color, religion or any characteristic protected by law.

Qualified applicants may submit cover letter, resume and audio samples of your reporting and on-air work to mlopez@kcbx.org with the subject line, "Show Producer." Position open until filled.