KCBX and KCBX 2 Schedule Changes: Frequently Asked Questions

Why is KCBX changing its schedule?

You told us you want more news, and we listened. KCBX is expanding its weekday news lineup with more reporting, more context, and two programs brand-new to KCBX — all while keeping the cultural and entertainment programming that makes this station distinct.

What's new?

Two new shows are joining KCBX’s weekday afternoons: Today, Explained and The Daily. Both are daily, deeply-reported programs that take one of the day's biggest stories and break it down clearly and quickly, complementing the longer-form reporting you already hear on All Things Considered and Morning Edition.

About Today, Explained

Today, Explained is Vox’s award-winning daily news explainer show. Every weekday, hosts Noel King and Sean Rameswaram take on one essential news story that defines our moment, and bring listeners the context they need to understand it. Through on the ground reporting, discussions with journalists, academics, policymakers, and more, the Today, Explained team helps us understand every story and why it matters.

About The Daily

The Daily focuses on one or two stories each weekday, based on New York Times’ reporting of the day. It offers listeners a 30-minute, deep, textured portrait of the characters and human stakes driving the news. The Daily is hosted by Rachel Abrams, Michael Barbaro, and Natalie Kitroeff.

What does the new Monday–Friday afternoon schedule look like?

Here is the new weekday afternoon lineup on KCBX:

12:00 p.m. - Fresh Air

1:00 p.m. - Issues and Ideas (M), The Reluctant Therapist (T), Bioneers & The California Report Magazine (W), Central Coast Voices (Th), Science Friday (F)

2:00 p.m. - The Daily

2:30 p.m. - Today, Explained

3:00 p.m. - All Things Considered

4:00 p.m. - Marketplace

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. - All Things Considered

What's changing on Sundays?

Sunday afternoons are shifting to make room for the new weekday lineup:

10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - Hidden Brain

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. - Wait, Wait… Don't Tell Me! (still on Saturdays at 10 a.m., too)

3:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Latino USA

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. - Reveal

Where can I find the full schedule(s)?

Find daily, weekly, and printable schedules for KCBX and KCBX 2 here . Printable schedules will be available by Friday, July 31st.

Where did my regular show go?

A few programs are moving from KCBX to make room for this new lineup — but they haven't gone away! You'll find them on KCBX 2, available through the KCBX App , at KCBX.org , or by tuning your HD radio to KCBX-HD2. Here are the new show schedule available on KCBX 2:

MONDAY - FRIDAY, 9:00 a.m. - Democracy Now!

SATURDAY

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 pm - TED Radio Hour

2:00 - 3:00 p.m.- Freakonomics Radio

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. - Code Switch/Life Kit

SUNDAY

12:00 - 1:00 p.m. - The Splendid Table

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. - A Way with Words

Le Show with Harry Shearer continues to be available online here.

Will there be more changes like this?

These updates reflect what many of you have asked for: a stronger, more consistent news presence throughout the day. These changes were not taken lightly, and each decision was thoughtfully considered with you, our listeners, in mind. We'll keep listening, and we'll keep you posted if anything else changes.

Who do I contact with questions?

We're always happy to hear from you. Your feedback can be submitted here. As always, thank you for listening — and for making this station possible.