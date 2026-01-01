KCBX App FAQ

How do I record and send audio to KCBX?

Our "Join the Conversation" feature lets you record a message right in the app. The first time you use it, your phone will ask for permission to use the microphone, so tap allow. Then tap the red record button to start. Here is the part that surprises people: there is no timer or moving meter, so the way you know it is recording is that the round red button changes into a red square, the universal symbol for stop. When you are finished, tap that square to stop. Then tap send, and your phone's email app opens with the recording already attached and addressed to us at interact@kcbx.org. Send the email and your message is on its way. Tell us why you listen, share a story idea, or send something for our news team. (One tip: your phone needs an email app set up to send it. On an iPhone, that is the Apple Mail app.) You can also email our newsroom directly at news@kcbx.org.