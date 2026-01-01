KCBX App FAQ
Getting Started
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What can I do with the KCBX app?
Quite a lot. You can listen live to KCBX and KCBX 2, catch up on our shows on demand, keep up with local news and NPR headlines, browse the community calendar and our radio schedule, sign up for our newsletter, support KCBX with a donation, and send a note or an audio recording to our newsroom. It is your whole KCBX experience in one place.
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How much does the app cost?
Nothing at all. The app is free to download and free to use, made possible by listeners like you.
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Where do I download it?
Search "KCBX" in the Apple App Store or on Google Play, or tap the download link on this webpage.
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Does it work on my tablet?
Yes. The app runs on iPhone and iPad, and on Android phones and tablets. You download it the same way, from the App Store or Google Play.
Listening Live
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How do I start listening?
Open the app and tap play. KCBX begins streaming right away, no setup required.
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What is the difference between KCBX and KCBX 2?
KCBX is our main signal: NPR news, local news and talk, and a wide mix of music. KCBX 2 is our second stream, also known as HD2. It leans into news and talk, with shows like BBC World Service, Here & Now, 1A, Travel with Rick Steves, and Planet Money, plus a few music programs mixed in. Over the air, KCBX 2 requires an HD Radio, but in the app you can hear both streams anywhere, on any phone or tablet, with no special equipment.
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Can I pause and rewind live radio?
Yes. If the phone rings or you step away, just pause and pick back up where you left off so you never miss a moment.
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Can I listen in my car?
Yes. The app connects with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can stream KCBX through your car's dashboard on supported vehicles.
Listening On Demand
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What does "on demand" mean?
On demand lets you listen to shows after they air, on your own schedule. Browse by program, press play, and listen whenever it suits you.
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How long are shows available on demand?
Our locally produced shows stay available for one week, until the next live episode airs. News and talk programs give you more to work with: the latest episode plus past ones, so it is easy to catch up.
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Which shows can I hear on demand?
The vast majority of our programming is available on demand, across both channels. That includes local talk shows like Central Coast Voices, Issues and Ideas, and A Conversation with a Reluctant Therapist, our local music shows, and the national programs you love. A few programs are live only and not available on demand, such as Sunday Baroque, so you will want to catch those on the air.
Customizing Your Listening
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Can I search for a specific show?
Yes. Use the search feature to find a program or segment by name and start playing it right away.
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Is there a sleep timer or an alarm?
Both. Set the sleep timer to drift off to KCBX and let it fade out on its own, or set the alarm to wake up to your station in the morning.
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Can I get notifications?
Yes. Turn on notifications to get station news and important local headlines as they happen. You can turn them off anytime in your phone's settings.
News, Schedule and Calendar
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Where do I find local news and NPR headlines?
Tap the news tab for the latest local reporting from our newsroom alongside top NPR headlines, all in one feed.
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How do I use View Schedule?
View Schedule opens today's KCBX lineup. To look at a different day, use the date selector at the top to choose a date, or tap the Previous Day and Next Day links to move one day at a time. One helpful tip: the small arrows at the bottom of the screen act like your browser's back and forward buttons, so they move you between web pages rather than between days. To change the day, use the date selector or the Previous Day and Next Day links.
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What does View Playlist show?
View Playlist is a running list of the music we have played, newest at the top. Each entry shows the time the song aired, the show it played on, and the song title, artist, and album. To look up a particular day, use the date selector, narrow it with the Select Time menu if you like, and tap GO. You can also search the list by song or artist using the search box at the top. Air times are approximate, so if you are hunting for one specific song, check a few minutes on either side. As with the schedule, the small arrows at the bottom of the screen are web navigation, so use the date selector and GO to change days.
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What is the community calendar?
It is your guide to what is happening around the Central Coast: concerts, lectures, fundraisers, and community gatherings from San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara.
Staying Connected
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How do I sign up for the newsletter?
Tap the newsletter option in the app and enter your email. You will get program highlights and station news delivered straight to your inbox.
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Can I donate through the app?
Yes, and thank you. Tap donate to become a member or make a one-time gift. Your support is what keeps KCBX on the air and this app free for everyone.
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How do I record and send audio to KCBX?
Our "Join the Conversation" feature lets you record a message right in the app. The first time you use it, your phone will ask for permission to use the microphone, so tap allow. Then tap the red record button to start. Here is the part that surprises people: there is no timer or moving meter, so the way you know it is recording is that the round red button changes into a red square, the universal symbol for stop. When you are finished, tap that square to stop. Then tap send, and your phone's email app opens with the recording already attached and addressed to us at interact@kcbx.org. Send the email and your message is on its way. Tell us why you listen, share a story idea, or send something for our news team. (One tip: your phone needs an email app set up to send it. On an iPhone, that is the Apple Mail app.) You can also email our newsroom directly at news@kcbx.org.
Troubleshooting
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The stream will not play or keeps stopping. What should I do?
Most playback hiccups come down to your internet connection. Try these steps in order:
1. Check that you have a strong Wi-Fi or cellular signal.
2. Close the app completely and reopen it.
3. Make sure you are running the latest version of the app.
4. Restart your phone.
If it still will not play, email us at interact@kcbx.org and let us know your device type so we can help.
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Does the app use a lot of data?
Streaming audio does use cellular data, so if you listen for long stretches away from home, we recommend connecting to Wi-Fi when you can.
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How do I update the app?
Open the App Store or Google Play, search for KCBX, and tap update if one is available. Turning on automatic updates means you will always have the latest version.
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How do I send feedback or get help?
We are always glad to hear from you. Reach us at interact@kcbx.org, and our team will follow up.