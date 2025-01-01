LOGOS + STYLE GUIDE
OUR TYPEFACE
The primary type family is Gilroy, a clean and geometric font that compliments the roundness of the KCBX logotype.
A more playful type family that may be used for headlines is Chillax.
Acceptable alternatives include: Century Gothic, ITC Avant Garde, Fieldwork, or Mazzard.
