NPR+ Bundle

We’re excited to announce that KCBX is now offering the NPR+ podcast bundle as a special thank you gift for sustaining members who commit to donating more than $8/month or $96/year.

What is NPR+?

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes, sponsor-free listening, and even early access for some of NPR’s most popular podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like Up First or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind the scenes content for shows like Planet Money, Fresh Air, and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me.

How do I get NPR+?

It’s easy - just set up a recurring donation to KCBX at a minimum of $8/month or $96/year on our main donation page. Once your sustaining donation is confirmed, you’ll get an invite email to set up your account. In some cases this invite may take a few days, so we appreciate your patience!

I’m already a donor to KCBX, do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

If you have an existing recurring donation in our system for a minimum of $8/month or $96/year, then yes, you can get NPR+ (but not automatically). It requires some manual work on our end to grant you access. First, check your email inbox to see if maybe we’ve sent you an invite to NPR+ already. If you haven’t received an email inviting you to activate your account, but you are sure that you have an existing recurring donation for more than $8/month or $96/year, then just email us at members@kcbx.org and we’ll help you get set up!