The Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade claims responsibility for an attack that kills at least five Israelis in northern Israel. The attack comes after a pair of attacks on Israeli targets in Kenya; 11 people are killed in a suicide car bombing at a hotel popular with Israeli tourists, and two missiles are fired at an Israeli charter flight leaving an airport in Mombasa. Hear NPR's Linda Gradstein. Nov. 28, 2002

