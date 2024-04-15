Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are selected in the first round of the WNBA draft

Women's college basketball phenoms Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been selected in the first round of the WNBA draft.

Clark, a guard at the University of Iowa, was the number one pick by the Indiana Fever. Reese, a forward at Louisiana State University, was selected number seven by the Chicago Sky.

"INDIANA LETS GOOOOO!!!!" Clark posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In a video posted to Instagram, Reese said, "I'm coming to Chitown. I'm super excited to compete, work hard and let's win."

Reese also posted a photo with her new teammate Kamilla Cardoso, who helped snag a championship for South Carolina this year and was selected third by the Chicago Sky in the first round.

Clark averaged 28.4 points and 8.2 assists over her college career, leading the NCAA in both categories for two years in a row and becoming the all-time leading scorer in college basketball history. Reese averaged 18.6 points and 12.3 rebounds over her college career, and led the SEC division in both categories for two seasons.

Clark, a senior, said in February she would be leaving schoolto declare for the draft, while Reese, a junior, made a similar announcement earlier this month in a cover story for Vogue magazine.

Iowa and LSU developed a rivalry after facing off in last year's championship, in which there was controversy about the sportsmanship between both teams. LSU defeated Iowa then, while Iowa beat LSU this year during their Elite Eight rematch. Iowa made it to the championship again this year, but lost to South Carolina.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.