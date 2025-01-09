Photos: See the California wildfires' destructive force, in satellite images

This is a developing story. For the latest local updates head to LAist.com and sign up for breaking news alerts.

Fast-moving fires are blazing trails of destruction in the Los Angeles area, killing at least five people, injuring many more, and destroying hundreds of homes and businesses. Satellite images by Maxar Technologies show homes and businesses before the fires started and the charred aftermath after one day.

The Palisades fire has burned more than 17,000 acres, including homes along the Pacific Coast Highway. The fire has also damaged landmarks across Los Angeles County, including some vegetation and trees on the site of the Getty Villa, a Greco-Roman art museum on the highway.

In the image from Jan. 8, the remains of homes in Altadena, Calif., near Marathon Road are seen from space after the Eaton fire blazed through the area. The Eaton fire has destroyed 10,600 acres, including parts of Altadena, north of Pasadena, an area bordering the Angeles National Forest.

Homes and businesses along Altadena Drive are seen burning in the image from Jan. 8.

