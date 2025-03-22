© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Can't-miss interviews: Martha Stewart, Japanese Breakfast and an astronaut

By NPR Staff
Published March 22, 2025 at 4:00 AM PDT
From left: Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio; Martha Stewart harvesting potatoes in 2016; Seth Rogen plays a flustered Hollywood executive who gets an unexpected promotion in his new Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP; John Kernick/HarperCollins; Apple TV+
/
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP; John Kernick/HarperCollins; Apple TV+
From left: Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio; Martha Stewart harvesting potatoes in 2016; Seth Rogen plays a flustered Hollywood executive who gets an unexpected promotion in his new Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio.
NPR Top News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff