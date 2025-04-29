Rhiannon Giddens' new music festival celebrates Black music, art, culture in N.C.

Dedicated to Black music reclamation and exploration, Biscuits & Banjos is a new music festival curated by Grammy-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens. The festival took place this past weekend in Durham, N.C., and featured artists like Taj Mahal, Infinity Song, Rissi Palmer and a Carolina Chocolate Drops reunion. It also incorporated Durham's Black history with a walking tour of Black Wall Street, panel discussions, square and line dancing, and a juke joint-themed party with drag performances.

Durham-based photojournalist Cornell Watson photographed the festival and shared his experience.

Cornell Watson for NPR / Former Carolina Chocolate Drops member Rowan Corbett (left) and a shopper look at banjos inside a pop-up shop at the festival.

Cornell Watson for NPR / Festival curator Rhiannon Giddens sings on April 26.

Cornell Watson for NPR / An attendee watches as Shirlette Ammons and her band perform at the festival.

Cornell Watson for NPR / Taj Mahal (left) performs with Leyla McCalla at the festival.

What motivated you to photograph this event?

Watson: Between Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter and 803Fresh's song "Boots on the Ground," it's not hard to notice that Black people are rediscovering joy in the folk, country, blues and Americana music scenes. I loved the idea that Biscuits & Banjos unapologetically centered Black people, and I wanted to document how we were experiencing this invitation to reclaim and take up space here. As a Black person, this festival felt like a warm hug, and I think the photos support that feeling.

What's the story behind your favorite photo from the festival?

It's hard to pick one because the "Sweet Molasses Juke Joint" party photos are giving so much energy, but since I can only pick one, I'm going with the photo of the original members of the Carolina Chocolate Drops performing together for the first time in over 10 years. I wanted to make something to capture their energy, so I dragged my camera shutter to make light trails from the light that was reflecting on them and their instruments.

Cornell Watson for NPR / Festival attendees square danced at the "Friday Night Frolic with Rhiannon & Friends."

Cornell Watson for NPR / Olufemi "Femi the Femme" Shittu (left) and Rachel "Gemynii" Storer host and DJ a juke joint-themed party titled Sweet Molasses.

Was there anything that surprised you while photographing?

Yes, I had no idea how fun square dancing was. It's like "Simon Says" for adults. There was so much happiness in the room during the "Friday Night Frolic: Square and Line Dance with Rhiannon & Friends." I'm going to recall all the smiles and laughter I saw next time McDonald's messes up my order and gives me honey mustard instead of pure honey.

Cornell Watson for NPR / Aya Shabu, founder of Whistle Stop Tours, guides a group of festival attendees on a walking tour of Durham's Black Wall Street as part of the Biscuits & Banjos programming.

Cornell Watson for NPR / An attendee takes a picture of the North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance founders, the largest Black-owned insurance company, during a walking tour of Durham's Black Wall Street.

Cornell Watson for NPR / Michelle Lanier, a historian, filmmaker and author, reads a book to children about North Carolina's history during the festival.

Cornell Watson for NPR / An attendee listens to a panel discussion during the festival.

Any other interesting anecdotes or experiences you would like to share?

I love how the festival offered free programming, making it accessible to the entire community. Amythyst Kiah, Tressie McMillan Cottom, Michael Twitty and so many other great musicians and intellectuals all for free-ninety-nine. I spent so much time running between all the festival programming that I forgot to go eat some biscuits. My soul was full but my belly, not so much. Maybe next year.

Cornell Watson for NPR / The Carolina Chocolate Drops reunite for the first time in years.