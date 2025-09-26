For LGBTQ+ History Month, NPR wants to hear your coming out story

Every October, the U.S. observes LGBTQ+ History Month , which includes National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. The day, celebrated since 1988, honors the significance of coming out or inviting others in and raises awareness about LGBTQ+ rights. Coming out is a personal choice and often an important part of reclaiming the right to live authentically in one's identity publicly. The Human Rights Campaign says "coming out" is a common term for acknowledging being LGBTQ+, but it is not about seeking permission to be who you are. To embrace and celebrate the courage of people who have come out, NPR is inviting you to share how you invited people into this part of your life.

Your story could be featured in the Up First newsletter on Oct. 12. Use the form below and tell us about your coming out story. You can also upload a photo or send a voice memo. Photos should be taken by you and unedited.

Please submit responses by Oct. 1.

