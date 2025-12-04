© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Ilhan Omar says Trump attacks on Somali immigrants 'deflect attention' from scrutiny

By Michel Martin
Published December 4, 2025 at 3:47 AM PST
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appears onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington on Sept. 27.
Cliff Owen
/
AP
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appears onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington on Sept. 27.

President Trump continued verbal attacks on Minnesota's Somali community on Wednesday. During a tirade while discussing alleged fraud in Minnesota's social services systems, Trump called immigrants from Somalia "garbage" and said "they've destroyed our country." He also talked about deporting Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who represents the largest Somali American population in the U.S.

Omar, who immigrated to the U.S. at age 12 and is now a U.S. citizen, joined Morning Edition to discuss the president's remarks. She called Trump's rant "vile" and said it was no surprise because he has "trafficked in racism, in xenophobia, in bigotry, in Islamophobia for as long as he has held office."

Hear her full conversation with NPR's Michel Martin by hitting the blue play button above.

The radio version of this story was edited by HJ Mai and produced by Julie Depenbrock. The digital text was written by Obed Manuel and edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
