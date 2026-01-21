House Oversight panel votes to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress

The House Oversight Committee voted on Wednesday to hold former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in criminal contempt of Congress after the couple defied a congressional subpoena. The testimony demand was filed in connection with the panel's investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The panel's GOP members said they gave the Clintons plenty of chances to appear, but they refused to show for their scheduled, closed-door depositions last week. The Clintons have called the subpoenas legally invalid and said they have already shared with the committee what "little information" they know.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., defended the effort, quoting Democrats who have said no one is above the law.

"This Committee has acted in good faith. We've offered flexibility on scheduling," Comer argued ahead of the vote. "The response we received was not cooperation, but defiance, marked by repeated delays, excuses and obstruction."

The move marks the GOP-led committee's first referral for contempt charges, underscoring the deep, partisan divide that has dominated the fight over the Epstein case. With the committee's approval, the issue will head next to the full House. If the House approves the referrals, they would move to the Justice Department for potential prosecution.

The committee voted 34-8 to hold the former president in contempt, with two members voting present. Nine Democrats joined with Republicans to advance the measure, highlighting internal tensions over what is more important: transparency in the Epstein case or defending two of their party's past standard bearers from a perceived partisan attack. Three Democrats voted to hold Hillary Clinton in contempt.

Democrats who opposed the contempt charges used Wednesday's hearing to argue that the vote amounted to little more than political score settling.

"It's this subpoena only that Republicans and the chairman have been obsessed about putting all their energy behind," said California Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the panel.

For example, former U.S. attorneys general Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Jeff Sessions and Merrick Garland also did not appear after receiving subpoenas — and none of them has been held in contempt. Comer said that was because they submitted written testimony and did not recall any information relevant to the investigation.

Garcia said the Clintons have turned over information to the committee, and offered alternatives to testify under a different format. Garcia urged Republicans to instead negotiate an interview with President Clinton, noting that he was willing to cooperate.

Democrats also argued that Republicans are not serious about the Epstein probe, noting that the Department of Justice has failed to fully cooperate with a legal mandate to release its tranche of files from investigations into the late sex offender.

"We all agree, we all want to hear from former President Bill Clinton," said Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., said. "But committee Republicans have failed to conduct a serious investigation."

Comer sought to push back throughout the hearing, saying Republicans are working to get to the bottom of the Epstein case. He noted that on Feb. 9, the panel will virtually interview Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is being held at a federal prison in Texas after she was convicted for sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy. Also, Attorney General Pam Bondi will appear in a public hearing before the House Judiciary Committee next month.

Contempt of Congress is a rare charge, though it has been used successfully in several high-profile cases. During the Biden administration, two close allies of President Trump, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, each served four months in prison after failing to cooperate with Democrats for their investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

