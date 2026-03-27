NPR Top News Our quiz writer made yet another Tom Bombadil reference this week. Can you spot it? NPR | By Holly J. Morris Published March 27, 2026 at 2:01 AM PDT Facebook LinkedIn Email Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images; Heather Diehl/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty ImagesFrom left: the archbishop of Canterbury, the first lady, Stephen Colbert. Do YOU know who Tom Bombadil is? If so, you might get at least one question right this week! Copyright 2026 NPR Loading... A Flourish data visualization