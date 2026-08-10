Mike Lindell touts Trump ties in race for governor of Minnesota, where Trump has lost

MORGAN, Minn. – Among other politicians in T-shirts and jeans, candidate for governor Mike Lindell stood out in his dark suit and red tie.

The MyPillow founder was onstage at Minnesota Farmfest, a trade show that's a must-hit event for candidates in election seasons. The 65-year-old Minnesota native told the crowd in the barn-style building that he had an edge that his fellow candidates for governor lacked.

"I have an advantage over everyone up here. I can call up and work with the president of the United States," Lindell said, generating some applause from the audience.

Lindell is running for the Republican nomination in Tuesday's primary, vying to replace Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who decided not to run for a third term. Also last week, Lindell announced he was stepping down as CEO of MyPillow to focus on the campaign.

President Trump has never won the state of Minnesota in his three bids for the White House. More recently, his administration has targeted the state for Medicaid cuts and led the immigration enforcement surge that left two observers dead. Despite that, Lindell is running on a Trump-forward platform – and some polls indicate he could be leading in the primary.

Prominent state Republicans have raised questions

Lindell is a long-time Trump ally, who joined the president in vocally denying the results of the 2020 election. He was sued for defamation by voting machine companies – including one case that was settled.

Trump endorsed Lindell. But Lindell's run has faced friction with the party establishment, which endorsed someone else at its May convention.

"It's really not shocking to see that he has bucked the party in their endorsement process by choosing someone that he's got a close personal relationship with," said Minnesota-based Republican political strategist Preya Samsundar. "I think it's more surprising that he did not choose a candidate who had an ability to win statewide."

Last week, the Minnesota Republican Party chair raised questions about Lindell's residency. A former party leader resurfaced allegations Lindell physically abused a former girlfriend in a column published in the state's largest newspaper. Lindell's long denied that and said his residency is in order. He alleged the party leaders want him to lose.

"It's a coordinated attack," Lindell told reporters. "It started when I got the president's endorsement."

Several people picked up campaign signs and copies of Lindell's autobiography at the farm expo. Mary Jo Kukacka was one of them. She said she's praying for a Lindell win this week.

"He's an honest individual, and he's not your typical politician promising you all kinds of stuff and not delivering," Kukacka said. "He's not a polished spokesperson, and that I kind of like also."

Rival candidates include a state House speaker and an Army veteran

Back in the Farmfest pavilion, Lindell's rivals for the nomination talked about change during the candidate forum.

"When I was on active duty as an artillery officer, when the conventional forces couldn't get it done, we brought in the special forces," said Kendall Qualls, the state Republican Party's endorsed candidate. "We brought in something different. This is why we need different leadership in the state today."

Candidate Lisa Demuth touted her work leading a tied Minnesota House of Representatives as its speaker. She's led the GOP field in fundraising in the race.

"Absolutely everything that we passed over the last two years had to be bipartisan. We have proven that we can do that here in Minnesota," Demuth said. "And as your next governor, my proof is that I can lead this state."

Also on stage was the Republicans' likely Democratic opponent in the fall – U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

"We do not need a governor who is a rubber stamp of Donald Trump. We need a governor who is going to put you first, who's going to put Minnesota first," Klobuchar said.

She chastised the trio of Republican candidates for failing to oppose Trump on tariffs, immigration policies and the war in Iran.

Dana Ferguson is a political correspondent for MPR News.

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