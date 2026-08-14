Sen. Ruben Gallego on handling of USS Lincoln conditions: 'That's not proper leadership'

Updated August 14, 2026 at 7:54 AM PDT

Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is calling for greater oversight of conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, saying he has heard reports of long hours, limited food and mounting stress among sailors.

Gallego, a Marine veteran who deployed to Iraq, said in an interview with Morning Edition that he has been in contact with the spouse of an experienced sailor aboard the carrier, who described deteriorating morale and difficult working conditions.

The Lincoln has been at sea for more than 260 consecutive days, a record. The carrier, with more than 5,000 sailors, has been supporting U.S. and Israeli operations in the war against Iran.

Steve Walsh of member station WHRO reports the war has complicated resupply efforts after Iran attacked the Navy's main regional hub in Bahrain. Democratic lawmakers are now calling for the Pentagon to investigate reports of food shortages, broken toilets and inadequate mental health care aboard the Lincoln.

The Navy says it has seen no increase in suicidal ideation or suicide attempts aboard the ship. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also pushed back on reports of poor conditions.

Gallego is among lawmakers seeking to visit the carrier.

"They're just kind of winging it right now," he said, criticizing the Trump administration's planning. Regarding the Pentagon's handling of the deployment itself, Gallego added: "That's not proper leadership."

Listen to the full interview by clicking the play button above. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

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