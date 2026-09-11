As data centers spread, not all U.S. housing markets react the same way

Updated September 12, 2026 at 2:00 AM PDT

As construction of large data centers in the United States continues to accelerate, so, too, have questions about how these massive facilities could affect the housing market.

To help real estate agents address these concerns, the National Association of Realtors commissioned a first-of-its-kind study aimed at evaluating data centers' impact on the real estate market. The study found that data centers' effects differ dramatically from place to place.

"We talk about data centers as though they are one category, and they are not," said Nadia Evangelou, the principal economist and director of real estate studies for the National Association of Realtors.

While some data center-rich counties have shown signs of economic growth, others have experienced strain on their energy supply.

The servers housed in these facilities power all internet functionality — from the growing artificial intelligence industry to basic web searches. As the demand for more computing power has grown amid rapid advances in AI technology, so, too, have these massive warehouses. And many, researchers noted, are being built in and around residential neighborhoods.

The NAR study overlaid several datasets: information about the location and physical footprint of about 1,500 data centers; property values; rates of home sales; demographic data and a survey of more than 2,300 realtors in different regions of the country.

It found that although data center construction has been accelerating, the distribution of these tech hubs is concentrated in just 1% of the country.

"Northern Virginia, Silicon Valley, Phoenix, Central Ohio and Grant County, Washington, are all very different places," Evangelou said. "They have different economies, they have different markets and different reasons for attracting data centers. So when we look at things like home values, employment, electricity rates, we didn't find one pattern that can explain all of them."

Northern Virginia, for example, is home to 319 mapped data centers — about 19% percent of the country's facilities — while there is a single data center in the entire state of Louisiana, the report noted. Other major hubs include Silicon Valley, central Ohio, central Washington state and south Texas.

Many of the areas where data centers are being built already had stronger-than-average housing markets and higher-than-average income levels, which, researchers said, have not seemed to waver in the presence of data centers.

While the study focused on the impact of already up-and-running facilities, realtors said housing markets begin to feel the presence of data centers long before construction projects are complete.

Abilene, a midsized city in the western part of Texas, is experiencing an influx of workers as construction of the Stargate Project, a massive $500-billion data center set to become the largest in the nation, continues.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images / Getty Images The Stargate Oracle AI data center will span roughly 4 million square feet and will be operated by Oracle for OpenAI. The facility is the first Stargate site to go live and is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2026.

Local realtor Steve Stovall said more people coming to the city has created more revenue, which has helped bolster infrastructure and generate a stronger commercial economy. But it has also put such a strain on the residential market that there simply aren't enough homes to keep up with demand.

"It's not a secret at all that there's a big data center north of town being built, and buyers that are currently in the market are well aware of it because they're having trouble finding housing," Stovall said. "That's where a lot of our housing shortage has come from: the people who were going to sell have sold. The rentals are full. The hotels are full. Many of the rentals have become Airbnbs or short-term rentals and the prices are all just going up."

The median home price in Abilene, Texas, is about $342,000, Stovall said, up from about $250,000 just six years ago.

It's impossible to know what other impacts the Stargate Project could have on nearby properties before its completion, he said. Though, he added, some longtime residents have already expressed concerns over energy usage and the environment.

Whatever the consequences are for Abilene — good or bad — they are likely to intensify. Two more large data centers have already been approved for construction on the outskirts of town.

Evangelou said that is exactly why the study will need regular revisions to keep up with the pace of data center construction.

The national realtor group said it intends to publish an update as soon as six months from now.

Copyright 2026 NPR