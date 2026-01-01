KCBX Development Director Aaron Borgeson has been a fan of the station since moving to the Central Coast in 2009. A lifelong public radio listener, he fondly remembers listening to Car Talk and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! on family road trips as a child. KCBX and NPR have been an instrumental part of Aaron’s life — NPR even earned a shoutout in his wedding vows!

Aaron joins KCBX with a wealth of experience serving the Central Coast, having previously worked at Cuesta College and Cal Poly. He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Cal Poly.

Aaron and his wife, Casey, live in San Luis Obispo. You can find them hitting the local hiking trails or golfing in their spare time. Aaron also enjoys coaching Special Olympic athletes.

You can reach Aaron at aaron@kcbx.org.