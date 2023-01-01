Chris McBride

Chris has been a fan of KCBX for years. From listening to news and music to attending the Live Oak Music Festival with her family, KCBX has been a constant in her life, and she is thrilled to be part of such an important community resource. Much of Chris' career has been in development, communications and marketing. She held the role of director of annual giving at Cal Poly, and was the first outreach director at Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo. She has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Cal Poly.

Chris and her husband, Sterling, live in San Luis Obispo. Most weekends you'll find them both riding bicycles on Central Coast backroads or enjoying the outdoors with their dog, Red.

You can reach Chris at chris@kcbx.org.