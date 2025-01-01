David McAbee was a radio personality on the Central Coast in the early 2000s before his passion for storytelling drew him to Los Angeles, where he worked on challenging television and film projects. He became an award-winning writer and director known for his storytelling and innovative filmmaking. David joined the KCBX team in 2025 when he returned to the Central Coast.

Outside of work, David enjoys the outdoors and adventuring with his wife and daughter. His interests include writing, running, surfing, and riding motorcycles.

You can contact David at dmcabee@kcbx.org.