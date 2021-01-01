Frank Lanzone has been involved in public radio for all of his adult (and not so adult) life. Frank has been President & General Manager of Public Radio KCBX since 1980. Before that he was manager of Public Radio KCSM serving the San Francisco Bay Area. For several years he instructed TV and radio operation and production classes on the faculty of the Telecommunications Department at the College of San Mateo before moving to California's Central Coast.

Frank was a co-founder of the Live Oak Music Festival in 1988. The festival is a major revenue generator for KCBX, but just as important is the community and family nature of the event.

Frank is currently the President of California Public Radio, an organization that represents the interests of most public radio stations throughout the State. Frank represents other California stations with NPR, the FCC, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and other organizations that affect what we provide to our communities.

Frank has two grown children. Brian, his wife Emily and their kids Kieran and Keely live and work in the San Luis Obispo area. Son Paul and his husband Michael live and work in Washington, DC.