Garret Olson co-hosts our alternative music show, Citizen Sound on Sunday nights from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Growing up in Southern California, Garret was raised on a steady diet of music played by the influential alternative rock station KROQ. That foundation informs much of what you'll hear him play on KCBX.

Garret arrived on the Central Coast in 2012 and soon realized how thoroughly he enjoys our intimate live music scene. From small-but-mighty venues to concerts in Mission Plaza, Garret appreciates all that our community has to offer.

As a former fire chief of San Luis Obispo, Garret spent quite a lot of time on the talk radio side of the airwaves, and as rewarding as that experience was, he is thrilled to host Citizen Sound and to transition from sharing safety messages to sharing his love for music.

But as much as Garret likes sharing his musical selections with you, he prefers hearing from you! If you have artists and songs that you think would be a great fit for Citizen Sound, please reach out at Garret@KCBX.org, and thank you for making KCBX a reality. We are public radio made possible by YOU!