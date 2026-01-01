Jeremy Shermak is a staff host at KCBX. He's a journalist, educator and broadcaster who teaches journalism at Cuesta College and Cal Poly. At Cuesta, he advises the award-winning student newspaper, The Cuestonian, where he enjoys helping the next generation of journalists discover the power of great storytelling.

Jeremy's journalism career began as a teenager covering local government meetings and high school sports for community newspapers in Southwest Michigan. He later hosted live radio and called play-by-play broadcasts at Indiana University's student radio station, WIUS-AM. Today, his broadcasting work includes hosting the MediaMak with Dr. Shermak podcast, serving as a public address announcer for college athletics and joining listeners on the air at KCBX, most often during Morning Edition.

Jeremy earned his Ph.D. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has taught journalism and communication courses at colleges and universities across the country. Whether he's in the classroom or on the air, he believes local journalism has the power to inform, connect and strengthen communities.

You can reach Jeremy at jshermak@kcbx.org. Follow him on Instagram and X: @JeremyShermak.