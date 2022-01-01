Lisa Nauful co-hosts KCBX In Concert with Craig Russell on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8:00 p.m. She is currently the principal bassoonist in the San Luis Obispo Symphony and Opera San Luis Obispo. In addition to playing in many groups in the area, Lisa teaches the bassoon at Cal Poly and Cuesta College. She and her husband George live in Arroyo Grande with their dog Hazel and their two cats, Daisey and Ollie.

Lisa Nauful built a successful career in both the record industry and as a professional bassoonist. She worked with world-renowned artists including Sir Charles MacKerras, Robert Shaw, Dave Brubeck, and Oscar Peterson at Telarc Records. As the senior director of publicity for Atlantic Records in New York, she oversaw the public relations efforts for the Teldec, Erato, Mesa/Bluemoon Recordings, Nonesuch and Atlantic Jazz labels. Lisa later held the position as US label manager for Warner Classics in Los Angeles, overseeing all label operations for the US market.

A native of New Jersey, Lisa grew up listening to the lush sound of Ormandy’s Philadelphia Orchestra. While attending Temple University, she had the opportunity to study with Bernard Garfield, principal bassoonist of that orchestra. She holds a bachelor’s degree in music from The Eastman School of Music and a master’s degree in performance and orchestral repertoire from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where she was a Meadow’s Scholar.

During her time in Texas, Lisa often performed with the Dallas Symphony and was a contracted member of the Dallas Opera and Ballet Orchestras and the Dallas Chamber Orchestra. She has also appeared with the New York Pops, Concerto Soloists of Philadelphia, and the American Symphony in New York. Lisa traveled to Europe for post-graduate study with Karl Ohlberger, former principal bassoonist of the Vienna Philharmonic.