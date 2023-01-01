Ruth Wertzberger Carlson

Ruth allowed her purse to be picked in Paris, discovered Kentucky moonshine in Europe, and researched table etiquette at nude resorts… all part of the job for this international travel writer.

American Way, BonAppetit.com, San Francisco Chronicle and San Jose Mercury News are a few of the places her stories have appeared.

The author of two books, Secret San Francisco: a guide to the weird, wonderful and obscure, and Secret California: a guide to the weird, wonderful and obscure. She's lived in the SF Bay Area for more than four decades.

Her career began working at KCBS in San Francisco, and she's thrilled to return to radio for NPR.