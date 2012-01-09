There is currently no magic pill that can successfully treat or reverse Alzheimer's or Dementia - in spite of decades long efforts by biological scientists and Big Pharma to find a cure. In their book, American Dementia, Dr's Peter Whitehouse and Daniel George explore how our faith in innovation, technology and medicine as pathways to the ultimate life have lead us down a path of personal and global destruction. Tune it Tuesday at 2 for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett with the authors about their comprehensive plan to reverse our outdated beliefs about brain health and cognitive decline.

