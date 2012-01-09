© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reluctant-Therapist_0.jpg
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Tuesdays, 2:00PM - 3:00PM
Hosted by Elizabeth Barrett

The Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, leads a conversation about the state of our collective mental health and the ways in which our helping professions are either aiding or getting in the way of our cultural well-being. With so many social services, treatments and programs available - why are we all still struggling in so many ways?

Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
Load More