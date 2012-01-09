A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Tuesdays, 2:00PM - 3:00PM
The Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, leads a conversation about the state of our collective mental health and the ways in which our helping professions are either aiding or getting in the way of our cultural well-being. With so many social services, treatments and programs available - why are we all still struggling in so many ways?
Latest Episodes
There is currently no magic pill that can successfully treat or reverse Alzheimer's or Dementia - in spite of decades long efforts by biological scientists and Big Pharma to find a cure. In their book, American Dementia, Dr's Peter Whitehouse and Daniel George explore how our faith in innovation, technology and medicine as pathways to the ultimate life have lead us down a path of personal and global destruction. Tune it Tuesday at 2 for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett with the authors about their comprehensive plan to reverse our outdated beliefs about brain health and cognitive decline.
Everyone has secrets, and many of us are harmed by the effects of keeping them, especially surrounding our most personal decisions, like the termination…
From the day they are born, we are preparing our children to be ready to set out on their own. But with every successful launching comes the inevitable…
Marty Ross spent 50 years doing sales in the fashion industry, married and divorced 3 times, had two daughter, 3 grandchildren and then — after retiring —…
Sometimes, there's a conversation that's worth diving into without the need for introduction. Join the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, for a…
In this "best of" episode from August 2019, the Reluctant Therapist Elizabeth Barrett speaks with Dr. Lois Bristow ahead of her 90th birthday from Bend,…
Maintaining a healthy marriage can be challenging in the best of circumstances. For high profile couples like award-winning photographer, author and…
In a country and culture that esteems the individual, civil liberties and personal freedoms, at what point are we responsible for the health and…
Author and environmental activist Wendell Berry once said, "be joyful even though you know all facts." Given the information and events that continue to…