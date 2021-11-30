Giving Tuesday fundraising to help area nonprofit groups amid pandemic struggles

After scoring deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, nonprofit organizations are hoping people will support the work they do in the community by donating on Giving Tuesday.

“Giving Tuesday is absolutely critical for nonprofits," said Emily L'Heurbux with Woods Humane Society. "It is the international day of charitable giving and it really serves as the kick-off to the holiday season.”

Woods Humane Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the care of homeless dogs and cats in San Luis Obispo County. L'Heurbux said the pandemic has been rough on nonprofits, and her organization has seen a drastic decrease in monetary donations.

“COVID caused us to change every fundraising program, we had to restructure every fundraising event," L'Heurbux said. So it couldn’t be more critical and critical time to support with a small monetary gift if people are able to.”

Jenny Mulks is with Along Comes Hope, another local organization hoping for support.

Mulks is a cancer survivor who decided she wanted to help others.

“I started a nonprofit called Along Comes Hope in 2013 based upon my own personal journey and not wanting any child or any family to have to choose between affordability and survivability,” Mulks said.

Along Comes Hope provides financial and emotional assistance to families whose children are battling cancer.

Mulks said Giving Tuesday makes a big difference.

“There is no greater gift than giving from the heart and teaching your children to give, too," Mulks said.

Alexis Elias with Guadalupe/Nipomo Dunes Center, a nonprofit which focuses on the conversation and restoration of the dunes, said their organization, like many others, has also been struggling with donations through this pandemic.

“Everyone has been hit hard with this COVID-19 pandemic, but non-profits especially have been hit really hard," Elias said. "So go out there and support your favorite local non-profit, and if it’s the Dunes Center, then great,” Elias said.

