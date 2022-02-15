KCBX News Update: SLO County COVID cases drop significantly, and SLOPD receives alcohol-related crime grant

SLO County coronavirus decline continues

The Omicron-fueled surge of coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County continues to decline, according to county data released today.

The number of active cases has dropped to 1,096 compared to 1,746 on Thursday.

The 14-day daily average of cases has decreased to 202, compared to 225 on Thursday and 673 one month ago.

33 county residents are currently hospitalized with severe COVID-19, including five in the ICU.

The county also reported five more deaths from COVID-19 among people who ranged in age from their 40s to their 80s.

Those deaths bring the official county death toll from COVID-19 to 429.

The indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people in the county will also expire tomorrow in SLO County and much of the rest of California, including Santa Barbara and Monterey counties.

However, the order still applies to unvaccinated people as well as everyone in certain settings like K-12 schools, public transportation and congregate settings.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a press release, “While masks will no longer be universally required indoors tomorrow, it’s still a good idea to mask up in crowded indoor spaces, especially if you are at higher risk or are close to others who are.”

The health department also recommended getting tested for COVID-19 for anyone who attended Super Bowl gatherings over the weekend.

San Luis Obispo Police Department receives grant to combat alcohol-related crimes

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has received a $29,626 grant to combat alcohol-related crimes.

The grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control will go towards reducing alcohol access to minors, illegal solicitation of alcohols and other criminal activities related to alcohol.

The department says it will use the money for public education, officer training, undercover enforcement operations, inspections and other enforcement activities.