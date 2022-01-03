When you need a bigger kitchen: Rent
When a company in the food industry outgrows their domestic kitchen, does not need a restaurant or cannot justify a standalone kitchen, The Kitchen Terminal has a solution for those playing with food on a small commercial scale: Rent.
Kitchen Terminal 1
An industrial kitchen with all the equipment needed
Fr. Ian Delinger
Kitchen Terminal 2
The four industrial kitchens are well-equipped
Fr. Ian Delinger
Kitchen Terminal 3
A large walk-in refrigerator, a must-have that is a rare item in San Luis Obispo
Fr. Ian Delinger
Kitchen Terminal 4
A walk-in freezer for rent is even rarer.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Kitchen Terminal 5
Natalie from The Menu Meal Prep shows off the size of refrigerator that most other commercial kitchens offer.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Kitchen Terminal 6
The Kitchen Terminal makes The Menu Meal Prep's 500 weekly meals easy to prepare, store and get out for delivery.
Fr. Ian Delinger