sanluisobispo---Copy.png
playing_with_food.png
Playing With Food

A Journey of Racial Justice and Paella

Published March 28, 2022 at 1:54 PM PDT
Race 01
Chicken thighs and sausage ready for the paella
Fr. Ian Delinger
Race 02
The paella is assembled and left to bubble.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Race 03
Salad, Paella, bread and wine in safe-for-radio noise-free dinnerware.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Race 04
Homemade apple filling for the empanadas.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Race 05
Empanadas and ice cream rounded out the meal as our conversation came to a close, buy our journeys of racial justice were just getting started.
Fr. Ian Delinger

During the George Floyd Black Lives Matters Protests, food blogger and podcaster Jaime Lewis decided to remove from her deed the restriction that read: No person of any race other than a Caucasian race shall use or occupy any building or any lot. She worked with Race Matters SLO to document the process in a film titled "Restrictions Apply". Jaime and Race Matters SLO Executive Director Courtney Haile share their journey of racial justice since the completion of the film over a dinner of salad, paella and apple empanadas.

