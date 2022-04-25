© 2022 KCBX
Playing With Food

Borscht and the Plight of Ukraine

Published April 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM PDT
1 of 4  — PWF Ukraine 1
Beets: The base for Borscht
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 4  — PWF Ukraine 2
With all the ingredients in the pot, it's time to let it simmer and the flavors to blend together.
Fr. Ian Delinger
3 of 4  — PWF Ukraine 3
Annie Cappelli grew up in a Ukrainian household where Borscht was a comfort food and a staple.
Fr. Ian Delinger
4 of 4  — PWF Ukraine 4
The final outcome: bowls of steaming hot Borscht with sour cream and dill for garnish, sopped up with bread.
Fr. Ian Delinger

The siege on Ukraine is an atrocity playing out before our very eyes. How are local Ukrainians coping? Canadian-Ukrainian Annie Capelli makes Ukrainian Borscht for Fr. Ian as she describes the scene in Ukraine that her family and friends are endeavoring to endure.

