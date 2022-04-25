Borscht and the Plight of Ukraine
Beets: The base for Borscht
Fr. Ian Delinger
With all the ingredients in the pot, it's time to let it simmer and the flavors to blend together.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Annie Cappelli grew up in a Ukrainian household where Borscht was a comfort food and a staple.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The final outcome: bowls of steaming hot Borscht with sour cream and dill for garnish, sopped up with bread.
Fr. Ian Delinger