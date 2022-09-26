© 2022 KCBX
Playing With Food

Teaching Peace through Food

Published September 26, 2022 at 2:12 PM PDT
Having a recipe handy is the key to a good cooking experience.
Fr. Ian Delinger
This salsa used canned tomatoes to lessen the amount of chopping.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Only a few ingredients in this simple salsa.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The finished salsa
Fr. Ian Delinger
Many hands make light work when prepping the masa for tortillas.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The dough is then shaped into golf-ball-sized balls.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The balls of dough then need to be pressed into tortillas, using a tortilla press.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The tortillas then need to be fried.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Time to share!
Fr. Ian Delinger
Everything you need for a pH Tea Party!
Fr. Ian Delinger
Prepping the pancit
Fr. Ian Delinger
Cooking the pancit
Fr. Ian Delinger
Enjoying the pancit!
Fr. Ian Delinger

The Peace Academy of the Sciences and Arts
summer camp included preparing and sharing food. Having the kids playing with food was a small part of their week-long program. But like all the other elements of the program, the Peace Academy leadership knew that preparing and sharing food is a vital element in achieving their pillars and values.

Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
