Farming in the Bay - Oysters!
Georg on his platform in the middle of his oyster farm.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The oyster farm has two methods, the cages on the sea bed and, pictured here, buoys from which the cages hang.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The cages that the oysters are put into before being placed in the water.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Nate coming back from dropping off cages of baby oysters on the sea bed part of the farm.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The oyster sorter.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The oyster nursery (top). Baby oysters too small to put out on the farm (bottom left). Baby oysters ready for the farm (bottom right).
Fr. Ian Delinger
Grassy Bar Oysters's oyster bar and retail outlet on The Embarcadero in Morro Bay.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Oysters on the half shell with lemons, Grassy Splash mignonette, and traditional cocktail sauce.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Baked oysters
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian trying an oyster.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The oysters with a view of Lisamu or Morro Rock.
Fr. Ian Delinger