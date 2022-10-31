© 2022 KCBX
Playing With Food

Farming in the Bay - Oysters!

Published October 31, 2022 at 1:56 PM PDT
Georg on his platform in the middle of his oyster farm.
The oyster farm has two methods, the cages on the sea bed and, pictured here, buoys from which the cages hang.
The cages that the oysters are put into before being placed in the water.
Nate coming back from dropping off cages of baby oysters on the sea bed part of the farm.
The oyster sorter.
The oyster nursery (top). Baby oysters too small to put out on the farm (bottom left). Baby oysters ready for the farm (bottom right).
Grassy Bar Oysters's oyster bar and retail outlet on The Embarcadero in Morro Bay.
Oysters on the half shell with lemons, Grassy Splash mignonette, and traditional cocktail sauce.
Baked oysters
Fr. Ian trying an oyster.
The oysters with a view of Lisamu or Morro Rock.
In the shadow of the iconic volcanic plug rising from the middle of Morro Bay, Lisamu or Morro Rock, are some farms hidden in plain sight. The Playing With Food Team visited the Grassy Bar Oyster Company’s farm, watched an oyster planting and tasted some of the produce.

Playing With Food