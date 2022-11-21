A Central Coast local played with food on PBS
Silvia Martinez, contestant on PBS's "Great American Recipe" recreates her Green Pazole for Father Ian
Fr. Ian Delinger
The whole chicken gets stewed with the hominy, onions and garlic.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Once cooked and having made a flavorful broth, the chicken gets shredded and the garlic mashed to be put back into the broth.
Fr. Ian Delinger
While the broth is cooking, the toppings need to be prepared.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The soup and the toppings are about ready to be made into Pazole!
Fr. Ian Delinger
The finished Green Pazole, one of many dishes that led to Silvia's win on the first season of "Great American Recipe" on PBS.
Fr. Ian Delinger