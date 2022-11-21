© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
playing_with_food.png
Playing With Food

A Central Coast local played with food on PBS

Published November 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM PST
PWF - PBS01
1 of 6  — PWF - PBS01
Silvia Martinez, contestant on PBS's "Great American Recipe" recreates her Green Pazole for Father Ian
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - PBS02
2 of 6  — PWF - PBS02
The whole chicken gets stewed with the hominy, onions and garlic.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - PBS03
3 of 6  — PWF - PBS03
Once cooked and having made a flavorful broth, the chicken gets shredded and the garlic mashed to be put back into the broth.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - PBS04
4 of 6  — PWF - PBS04
While the broth is cooking, the toppings need to be prepared.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - PBS05
5 of 6  — PWF - PBS05
The soup and the toppings are about ready to be made into Pazole!
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - PBS06
6 of 6  — PWF - PBS06
The finished Green Pazole, one of many dishes that led to Silvia's win on the first season of "Great American Recipe" on PBS.
Fr. Ian Delinger

This episode feature a celebrity on Playing With Food! PBS broadcast a new cooking show called Great American Recipe. 10 home cooks shared themselves, their recipes and their families with all of America for the judges. One of those contestants just happened to be from the Central Coast: Silvia Martinez from Morro Bay.

Playing With Food