Playing With Candy
1 of 11 — PWF - Candy 01
The Sticky Candy Logo
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 11 — PWF - Candy 01
The sugar water boiling with the glucose just added by the metal container of glucose being thrown into the boiling sugar water
Fr. Ian Delinger
3 of 11 — PWF - Candy 3
The sugar water is to temperature and now it's poured out onto the cooling table.
Fr. Ian Delinger
4 of 11 — PWF - Candy 04
Coloring is added to the cooling candy, blue in the upper left, green in the lower center, and white in the middle.
Fr. Ian Delinger
5 of 11 — PWF - Candy 05
Craig and Stephen pull the white candy to give it a different texture and therefore mouthfeel for the internal parts of the finished product.
Fr. Ian Delinger
6 of 11 — PWF - Candy 06
Craig has formed a 3-dimensional "S" from the blue candy and the white candy as spacers.
Fr. Ian Delinger
7 of 11 — PWF - Candy 07
All 6 letters are put in order, and wrapped in 2 "loaves of white casing. This will form the center of the finished product.
Fr. Ian Delinger
8 of 11 — PWF - Candy 08
The center is the wrapped in the outer shell of shiny green pinstripes.
Fr. Ian Delinger
9 of 11 — PWF - Candy 10
You will need to watch the videos first to see how that big tube of candy got to this final stage of being cut into bite-sized pieces.
Fr. Ian Delinger
10 of 11 — PWF - Candy 11
The finished product, about the diameter of a dime, and the client's chosen text can be read clearly.
Fr. Ian Delinger
11 of 11 — PWF - Candy 09
Sticky's regular bagged products.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Hard candy…it’s just sugar, water and flavors, right? Yes, it is…but…it takes some technique to turn it into what you want. But what if you want words inside your candy? It’s pretty simple, apparently. Craig Montgomery of Sticky Candy how simple playing with candy is.
Watch Craig and Stephen add the colors to the candy.
Watch Craig make a 3D letter "P".
Watch the "de-bigulator" - Craig extruding the very large cylinder of candy to a very small candy-sized cylinder, and the letters are still legible.