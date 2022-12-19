© 2022 KCBX
Playing With Food

Playing With Candy

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published December 19, 2022 at 2:05 PM PST
The Sticky Candy Logo
The sugar water boiling with the glucose just added by the metal container of glucose being thrown into the boiling sugar water
The sugar water is to temperature and now it's poured out onto the cooling table.
Coloring is added to the cooling candy, blue in the upper left, green in the lower center, and white in the middle.
Craig and Stephen pull the white candy to give it a different texture and therefore mouthfeel for the internal parts of the finished product.
Craig has formed a 3-dimensional "S" from the blue candy and the white candy as spacers.
All 6 letters are put in order, and wrapped in 2 "loaves of white casing. This will form the center of the finished product.
The center is the wrapped in the outer shell of shiny green pinstripes.
You will need to watch the videos first to see how that big tube of candy got to this final stage of being cut into bite-sized pieces.
The finished product, about the diameter of a dime, and the client's chosen text can be read clearly.
Sticky's regular bagged products.
Hard candy…it’s just sugar, water and flavors, right? Yes, it is…but…it takes some technique to turn it into what you want. But what if you want words inside your candy? It’s pretty simple, apparently. Craig Montgomery of Sticky Candy how simple playing with candy is.
Watch Craig and Stephen add the colors to the candy.
Watch Craig make a 3D letter "P".
Watch the "de-bigulator" - Craig extruding the very large cylinder of candy to a very small candy-sized cylinder, and the letters are still legible.

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
